MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were arrested in Wisconsin for intent to deliver narcotics, and one prisoner already in jail received new charges.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Elm Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department. Four people were arrested as a result.

Andre Flowers, 22 of Dolton, Illinois, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl While Armed, Second and Subsequent Offenses, Near Certain Places. He has also been charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver Cocaine While Armed (also second and subsequent offenses,) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia While Armed, Felony Bail Jumping and Possession or Prescription Drugs for Personal Use While Armed.

Christine Kettle, 49 of Milton, Wisconsin, has been charged with three counts of Maintain Drug Trafficking Place Near Certain Places, Child Neglect, two counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Near Certain Places and Possession of THC Second or Subsequent Drug Offense Near Certain Places.

Katie Brown, 28 of Milton, Wisconsin, has been charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Near Certain Places, Possession of THC Near Certain Places and Possession of Cocaine Near Certain Places.

Kristy Taylor, 32 of Janesville, Wisconsin, has been charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-PTAC.

Flowers, Kettle and Taylor are being held in the Rock County Jail awaiting court appearances on November 10. Brown was booked and released with a future court appearance.

The operation resulted in additional charges for a subject who was already in jail. Deonte Flowers, 26 of Beloit, Wisconsin, was already charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin/Fentanyl Greater than 50 grams While Armed Near Certain Places, Maintaining Drug Trafficking Vehicle while Armed, Received Stolen Property-Firearm and Possession of THC while armed.

He was subsequently charged with Manufacture, Distribution or Delivery of Fentanyl Second and Subsequent Offenses Near Certain Places, Manufacture, Distribution or Delivery of Fentanyl-PTAC Second and Subsequent Offenses Near Certain Places and seven counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

He is also due in court of November 10.