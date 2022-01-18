Four Beloit students to be recognized by the Milwaukee Bucks

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Four Beloit Memorial High School students will be recognized at a Milwaukee Bucks game on Wednesday after submitting a winning Theme Night idea.

Jaheim Harrell, Paul Allen, Griffin Oberneder, and Ryan Mechanic won a competition with their theme “Inside Out Night,” which is meant to raise awareness of mental health issues.

“To promote the theme night, all fans would wear their jerseys inside-out,” said Oberneder. “Mental health is an ongoing struggle many families face, and this will bring attention to that issue.”

Mechanic shared that other activities were also presented in their proposal to the Bucks, including having a buddy for the game, interactive half-time games, and selling inside-out t-shirts.

“This competition and the winning theme by our students are, once again, examples of the creative, ambitious, and talented students at Beloit Memorial High School,” said Deb Prowse, Career Academy Coach. “We will continue to find ways for our students to highlight and showcase their talents.”

The winning theme will be showcased at Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.