ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men and two juveniles were charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of West Side Stop, 937 School Street.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the 900th block of School Street, near the Lee Street intersection, on Saturday night for reports of gunshots.

Witnesses say a vehicle drove through the parking lot and fired several shots toward a nearby group. One individual, an unidentified man, returned fire.

Several pedestrians and vehicles were seen fleeing the area upon police arrival.

Video surveillance footage from the convenience store shows a silver Chevrolet Equinox driving through the store’s parking lot when the driver appears to open fire.

The unidentified male then appears to return fire, striking a 17-year-old juvenile passenger as the vehicle fled out of the parking lot and headed eastbound on School Street.

Shortly after, police responded to a residence in the 600th block of Bruce Street for reports of a shooting victim, later identified as the 17-year-old.

The Chevrolet Equinox was found in the residence’s driveway with a shattered rear window and a bullet hole in the rear seat.

Two teenagers, Zyhaire Ward, 18, and Anthony Beardsley, 18, and two juveniles, including the shooting victim, were taken into custody.

All four were charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

They were booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.