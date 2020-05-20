Four charged with crimes during Rockford Police ‘violence reduction patrol’ on Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were charged with crimes Tuesday night as the Rockford Police Department’s “Violence Reduction Patrols” continue.

At 5:30 p.m., police say they spotted Myia Cunningham, 28, driving recklessly down school street. Officials say Cunningham fled at a high rate of speed but lost control and stopped on W. State Street.

Cunningham was charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Possession of Cannabis, and Various Traffic Charges.

At 6 p.m., officers stopped a car in the 500 block of Furman Street. One of the occupants, Darren Dear, 26, was wanted on three outstanding warrants for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Battery.

At 6:50 p.m., officers located Juan Ortiz, 32, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

At 10:15 p.m., police tried to stop a car in the area of Cunningham and S. Winnebago Street, but the vehicle sped away. Officers deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle, and the driver, Aaron Rice, 42, fled on foot, according to authorities.

Rice was apprehended after a foot chase and charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and Resisting Arrest.

Police say they have undertaken the “violence reduction patrols” in an effort to combat a recent wave of violence in the city.

