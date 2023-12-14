KINGSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Four men were injured and hospitalized on Wednesday evening following a two-vehicle accident in Kingston.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Glidden Road and Base Line Road around 8:36 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Investigators determined a blue Honda CRV, driven by Luis Colon, 42, was traveling northbound on Glidden Road while a silver Hyundai Elantra, driven by Benjamin Viveros, 19, was traveling westbound on Base Line Road.

Viveros allegedly failed to yield at the intersection and struck Colon’s vehicle on the passenger side. Both Viveros and his passenger, Angel Yante, 19, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital.

Colon and his passenger, Joshua Colon, 23, were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment.