CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Illinois residents are dead after a domestic shooting, according to police.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 5800 block of Crystal Lake’s Wild Plum Road around 3:36 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a single household shooting their relatives, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

They found three dead women when they arrived, as well as a man and women who were both seriously injured.

One of these people, who called the police, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other person, believed to be the aggressor, was taken to the hospital was well, where they were later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said that this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public. They, as well as the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, are investigating.