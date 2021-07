BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — At least four people are hurt after a rollover crash in Belvidere.

Boone County Fire District 2 shared details on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Denny Road and Woodstock Road. Officials say one person was ejected. A total of four people were rushed to a nearby hospital.

No word on what caused the crash. We’ll have more details as they become available.