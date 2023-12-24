MAPLE PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized and three others were injured after a traffic crash in DeKalb County on Saturday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Perry Road and Hinckley Road in Maple Park. Officials say a Toyota Camry, driven by Juliano Cruz-Delgenio, 23, was traveling northbound on Hinckley Road prior to the incident.

Cruz-Delgenio allegedly disregarded a stop sign near the intersection, causing a crash with a Volkswagen Passat driven by 67-year-old Mark Zahn.

The 23-year-old woman, identified as Brittany Styles, was a passenger in Cruz-Delgenio’s vehicle prior to the crash. She was taken to Northwestern Delnor Hospital for her injuries.

Zahn, his passenger and Cruz-Delgenio were also injured. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene.