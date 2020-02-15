Four legged visitors handed out Valentines at Mercyhealth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Patients at Javon Bae Mercyhealth Riverside Hospital got a Valentine’s Day surprise from some four legged visitors on Friday.

Dogs and their human volunteer partners handed out Valentine’s Day cards as part of Mercyhealth’s Loving Tails program.

Greta Alfano says she enjoys watching her dog, Rigatoni, interact with patients, visitors, and staff during what can be a stressful time.

“Sometimes, you know, we’re just bringing happiness to the patients and other times we’re having to deal with some very serious situations,” she said. “It’s very interesting in watching the therapy dogs, how they interact and they pickup on those emotions.”

Mercyhealth says it’s always looking for more Loving Tails volunteers. Interested parties can contact the Volunteer Services Department for additional information at 815-971-6284 for the Rockton Avenue hospital, or 815-971-0674 for the Riverside hospital.

