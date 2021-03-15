Four men arrested on weapon charges in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested four men Saturday after officers followed a speeding car on 22nd Street and found several weapons.

According to police, officers spotted the car around 11:20 p.m. and followed it until it pulled into a driveway in the 2200 block of 22nd Street. Four of the five occupants of the car got out and were arrested by police officers.

Police said the fifth occupant was a 17-year-old boy, who was released to his parents.

Officers reported finding three handguns inside the car and a fourth, with an extended magazine, on one of the suspects.

Mardarius Wright, 19, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Various Traffic Charges.

Dejuan Chatman, 18, Derrell Kimbrough, 20, and Malachi Stamper, 18, were each charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.