Four more COVID-19 cases reported in Whiteside County over the weekend

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Whiteside County health officials confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one additional case on Sunday. This marks a total of 18 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. One person has died from the disease in the county.

A person in their 20’s was the latest to test positive. One person in their 50’s, who health officials say has already recovered, a person in their 60’s, and a person in their 70’s who also recovered all had positive results on Saturday. Even though two of the four newly announced cases have recovered, the Whiteside County Health Department is working with each individual and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk for signs of illness

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the health department reminds the public that it has never been more important to be serious about social distancing and stay home.

For general questions about COVID-19 call IDPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

