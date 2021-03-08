Four people arrested in Rockford drug investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police made four arrests at three separate houses in a narcotics investigation on Revell Avenue last week.

According to police, after receiving complaints of drug dealing in and around the 1200 block of Revell, detectives learned three homes were involved.

On March 4th, search warrants were executed at all three locations. Police say two handguns, a taser, and drugs were found.

Michael Burnett, 37, (mugshot not available) was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, and possession of cocaine, heroin, Ecstasy and morphine.

Tamica Flemming, 39, (mugshot not available) was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, and possession of cocaine, heroin, Ecstasy and morphine.

Ashley Williams, 30, (mugshot not available) was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Taser).

Stacy Peppers, 37, (mugshot not available) was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA.

Burnett, Flemming, and Peppers were taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, police said. Williams was cited and released.

Rockford Police have a Resident Officer Community Keeper (ROCK) House at 1233 Revell Street, staffed by Officer Matthew Williams.