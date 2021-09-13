Four people charged after police respond to Rockford shooting call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested four people for Reckless Discharge after officers responded to a reported shooting on Tay Street on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Tay Street around 5:22 p.m. and located five people standing outside the property. A handgun was recovered in the investigation, police said.

Richard Squeo, 49, Nickolas Squeo, 24, Jaquelynn Squeo, 26, and Devonat Merritt, 28, were all charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and No Firearm Owner’s Identification.

All four were taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.