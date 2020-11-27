Four people hurt after head on crash in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people are taken to the hospital after a head on crash in Winnebago County.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on North Main, between Latham and Gleasman.

The victims were taken to local hospitals. Investigators say all have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a bystander helped some of the victims before first responders arrived.

One of the cars had heavy front end damage caused by a fire.

