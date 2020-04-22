Four people, including 12-year-old, charged for robbing Rockford man outside liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people, including a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, have been charged in the robbery of a Rockford man in a liquor store parking lot.

According to Rockford Police, Travon Davis, 18, James Patrick-Yance, 21, along with the 12-and-16-year old boys, participated in the robbery of a man outside Rockford Food and Liquor, at 1725 Kishwaukee Street, around 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the victim had come out of the store when two suspects approached and demanded money and the victim’s necklaces.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle was found a short time later in a gas station parking lot. When police approached, Davis, one of the four occupants, bolted and was chased down by police.

Davis had a loaded gun on him at the time of his arrest, police say, and a second gun was found inside the car.

Davis was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Resisting Arrest.

Patrick-Yance (pictured, with Davis) and the 12-year-old were charged with Armed Robbery.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and no FOID.

