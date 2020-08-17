Four people rescued in Boone County after kayaks capsize

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — In Boone County, several people including children were pulled from the Kishwaukee River. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. Monday for kayakers in the water behind Greenview Estates.

All three kayaks flipped over. Four people were left in the fast moving water before rescuers pulled them to safety. Belvidere and Boone County crews have been called out to rescue people from the Kish several times this year.

In May, a woman needed saving after her kayak flipped over. Just last month, two people were rescued after their watercraft capsized.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

