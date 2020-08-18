Police: Four people shot at Rockford park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say four people were shot at a large gathering at a local park around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to officials, officers were called to Twin Sisters Park, at 3001 Harney Court, responding to a report of a large group of individuals and multiple gunshots.

Police say they found one male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg; three other victims took themselves to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

Officers found 18 spent shell casings, according to authorities.

