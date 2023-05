BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hurt after a crash in Boone County on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the intersection of Spring Creek and Shaw Roads for reports of a two-vehicle crash. They found that both had heavy damage when they arrived.

Four people were taken to the hospital. There was no word on their condition at the time of this writing.

An investigation in on-going into what caused the crash.