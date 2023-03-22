ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department held a ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate four new promotions and one retirement.

Officers Jordan Stedman and Vincent Kelly are now sergeants. Jason Dobran has been promoted to lieutenant and Paul Gallagher has been elevated to assistant deputy chief.

It was also announced that Assistant Deputy Chief Michael Dalke is retiring. He joined the force in 1997, serving as a field training officer, firearms instructor and SWAT team commander over his 26 years with the department.

He most recently acted as community services unit commander.

Dalke encouraged those that come next to lead by example.

“You have to encourage these younger officers to get involved in the community,” Dalke said. “Put things together. Lead from that perspective. Be at these events and encourage the officer to come out and see what we’re doing in the community and see the importance of working with the community and, really, how it solves violent crime.”

Dalke said that it is now his turn to take over household duties so his wife can concentrate on her career. However, he said that he will still be busy volunteering, especially with “Gigi’s Playhouse.”