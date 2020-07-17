Four teens, 1 adult arrested in Beloit for stolen car, gun

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Four teens and an adult were arrested Friday in Beloit for stealing a car and possessing a stolen firearm.

Beloit Police say officers were called to the area of 6th Street and Hazel Avenue and found all five people with the stolen vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Waukesha.

Tyrese Brooks, 18, of Janesville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as a passenger, and possession of marijuana.

A 16-year-old boy from Janesville was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the driver’s consent as a passenger, possession of a stolen firearm, obstructing an officer, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 16-year-old boy from Rockford was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as the driver.

A 16-year-old boy from Rockford was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as a passenger.

A 14-year-old boy from Rockford was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the driver’s consent as a passenger.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

