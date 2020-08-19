Four teens arrested following Rockford drive-by shooting, police pursuit in stolen cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four teenagers were arrested in Rockford Monday after an alleged drive-by shooting.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted three cars – a dark sedan, a gray Honda Civic, and a gray Honda Odyessy – following each other and making u-turns in the area of School Street and Kilburn around 10 p.m.

Officers reported hearing gunshots as the occupants of the cars fired at four people in the 1000 block of School Street.

Following the shooting, all three cars sped off in different directions, police said.

Officers pursued two of the cars: the Civic, which headed west on School Street, and the Odyssey, which drove south on N. Avon.

Police say the Civic crashed into two other cars at Auburn and Ridge and both the driver and the front-seat passenger fled on foot. The rear passenger, 18-year-old Whitney Tate, suffered a minor injury and was taken into custody.

Three guns were found in the Civic, authorities said.

A Rockford Police K9 was able to lead officers to the 16-year-old front-seat passenger at a nearby house.

The Odyssey had to stop due to a train crossing on Central Avenue, at which point the 16-year-old occupants got out of the car, leaving the vehicle in drive, so it rolled into and hit the train.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Police say both cars were reported stolen out of Huntley.

Tate was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and No FOID.

The other three juvenile offenders face various charges, including Possession of a Stolen Auto, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass, and Aggravated Fleeing to Elude.

“We are continuing to see an increase in gunfire incidents at an alarming rate,” says Chief Dan O’Shea. “To date, we have recovered more than 2,000 shell casings from gunfire incidents since March. While not a global pandemic, we are in a local crisis when it comes to gunfire. It’s just a matter of time before an innocent person is struck by the indiscriminate gunshots. As always, we encourage the public to contact us with any information regarding any gunfire incidents.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

