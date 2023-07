CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At least four tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in the Chicago area Friday night, the National Weather Service said.

An EF-0 tornado touched down near Kankakee, while an ED-1 tornado touched down in Momence, according to WBBM.

Another EF-1 went from Minooka to Shorewood to the west side of Joliet, while another EF-0 touched down in central Minooka and traveled east to the Des Plaines River.