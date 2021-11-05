Four years since death of Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This Friday marks four years since the death of Rockford Police Officer, Jaimie Cox.

On November 5th, 2017, Cox pulled over Eddie Patterson for driving on a revoked license.

During the stop, there was a struggle. Cox was hanging onto Patterson’s truck when he crashed into a tree, killing Cox.

Friends and co-workers continue to honor Cox by starting a foundation in his name.

The Rockford Police Department has posted a tribute video on their Facebook page for Cox.

The caption reads “Fallen but not forgotten.”

https://fb.watch/94K2W0ota_/