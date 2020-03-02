Fourth case of coronavirus found in Illinois; 286 patients being monitored statewide

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Monday that a fourth resident has tested positive for coronavirus in Cook County.

The patient is said to be a woman in her 70’s and is the spouse of the patient in the third case, who is being treated at a hospital in Arlington Heights.

The woman is being quarantined at her home. Doctors say both patients are in good condition.

At a Monday press conference, an IDPH spokesperson said 286 people are being monitored for potential coronavirus infections statewide.

Patients in the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have both made a full recovery.

Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

