Fourth of July fireworks show canceled in Village of Winnebago due to COVID-19 concerns

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago Fourth of July Committee announced that the annual fireworks show will be canceled for the Village of Winnebago. The board voted unanimously to cancel the event, citing the interest of public health amid uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say discussions will be held on the future of the parade. The news came on Friday via social media. The group says they are already looking ahead for a great celebration in 2021.

Although we grieve this year as a loss, do remember what we’ve gained when we all come through this on the other side, as a community dedicated to protecting every single member it is entrusted with and working together – apart – for the greater good of each. 2021 will be a celebration like no other. Not only of Independence Day, but of all we have endured.” The Winnebago Fourth of July Committee

The news comes just days after the Young at Heart festival was also canceled.

