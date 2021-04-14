Fourth woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Freeport man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Additional charges have been filed against Lilrobert Adams, 29, after a fourth woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault. Three other women also accused Adams of sex assault over short time period on April 10-11th.

Police say officers took Adams into custody at a residence in the 200 block of W Homer on Monday.

The latest accuser, a 51-year-old Freeport woman, said Adams assaulted her in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue on April 5th.

At 8:17 p.m. on Saturday, April 10th, Freeport police officers responded to a disturbance call at the Mobil gas station at 1111 S. West Avenue.

When officers arrived, they met with a 23-year-old Freeport woman who told police that she had just been sexually assaulted near the area of Beach Street and Gilmore Avenue in Freeport.

She told officers that after the attack, her assaulter left her at the gas station and stole her vehicle. The assault survivor was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Just two hours later, a 31-year-old woman came into the police department to report a sexual assault after someone broke into her residence on W. Staver Street in Freeport.

The second survivor told police that the attacker took her cell phone after the assault and left the area driving the first victim’s vehicle.

She was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Around 3:13 a.m. early Sunday, officers were called to a residence on N. Van Buren Avenue where a 25-year-old woman had just returned home. She told police she had just been sexually assaulted in two different locations in Freeport.

Authorities say all three women are acquainted with Adams.

He is charged with 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Home Invasion.