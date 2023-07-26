WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Fox Lake man is facing arson charges after police say he started multiple fires at the business he was fired from earlier in the day.

Jonathan Tracy, 31, was allegedly fired from an Antioch automotive business in the 25500 block of Route 173 on July 25.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the business around 11:50 p.m., for a report of a fire.

Deputies located Tracy in the parking lot of the business, near a motorcycle engulfed in flames.

Tracy then began setting fire to items in the parking lot, and used gasoline and oil in an attempt to spread the fire, according to deputies on the scene.

Tracy allegedly set the fires because he wanted to speak to his former boss. Deputies determined Tracy had been fired earlier in the day and set the fires in attempt to lure his former boss to the scene for further explanation about his termination.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail and held on $500,000 bond.