Franchesco’s Ristorante accepting donations for local non-profit orgs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Franchesco’s Ristorante is hoping to fill its catering trucks with donations for local charities.

The restaurant, located at 7128 Spring Creek Road, says non-profit services like Rockford Rescue Mission, Miss Carly’s, and Saint Elizabeth Center haven’t slowed down during the pandemic.

Franchesco’s is still offering takeout service, and is asking customers to donate items to organizations in need.

Owner Benny Salamone said they’re looking for “typically, non-perishable goods, cleaning supplies. It’s very hard for them, based on what’s going on, to accept clothing and things of that matter, right now.”

Items can be dropped off at Franchesco’s every Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone who donates will receive a gift card for a 12 inch pizza, redeemable the following week.

