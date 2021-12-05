Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Laurent House” in Rockford open for tours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents will be able to tour a creation by an architectural legend this December.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Laurent House” will be open for groups to tour on Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18. The house will be decorated with the Laurents’ personal collection of ornaments, as well as many mid-century Christmas decorations.

Each tour will end with holiday refreshments of Swedish Christmas cookies and a hot cocoa bar at the Visitor Center. The Gift Shop also will be open for holiday shopping.

The Laurent House is a rare, one owner, hemicycle Usonian home, complete with original Wright designed furnishings and lighting. Opened as a public museum in 2014, the house was considered by Wright to be one of his 38 most important works, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Illinois Wright Trail. It was listed as one of the state’s Top 20 architectural Great Places in 2018.

The cost is $25 for adults, $5 for older children ages 8-18. Advanced reservations are required.