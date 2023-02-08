ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Grease,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer Frankie Valli is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in August.

Valli and the Four Seasons will perform their hits “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” and “Sherry,” among others, on August 12th at 8 p.m.

Valli’s career was the subject of the Broadway musical, Jersey Boys, which won 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and was adapted into a film in 2014, directed by Clint Eastwood.

Valli also performed the tunes “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and “Rag Doll,” among others throughout his varied career.

His songs have been featured in movies such as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have sold more than 100 million records, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.