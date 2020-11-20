Fred Van Vleet hosts 3rd annual Turkey Drive at BMO Harris Bank Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and NBA champion Fred Van Fleet has returned for the third annual Turkey Drive tonight at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Van Vleet partnered with the City of Rockford and Molina Healthcare for the event.

Basketball players from Auburn High School, are among those volunteering to hand out the turkeys to families as they pull up to the drive-thru event.

In total, 700 turkeys will be donated to families in need.

Van Vleet’s marketing director, Marquez Beeks, says that’s significantly more than in years past.

He says the NBA star wanted to do more to give back to the Forest City this holiday season, when many families may find it harder than ever to fill their Thanksgiving tables.

“Obviously, as we all know, families are struggling due to the pandemic,” Beeks said. “I know the last couple years, we had a smaller amount, but this year we’re doing a bigger amount just for the simple reason that it’s been rough times for families. It’s big for him to give back to the community as we all know.”

