ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford basketball star Fred VanVleet is taking his talents down south.

The former Toronto Raptors guard agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

VanVleet will reportedly earn $130 million over the next three years.

The Auburn High School alum was a key piece in the Raptors recent success, and averaged around 20 points per game the last two seasons.

ESPN reports VanVleet’s contract is the largest ever given to an undrafted player.