ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet has announced his annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway, which will take place at Auburn High School.

The VanVleet Family Foundation and Hard Rock Casino Rockford will distribute 1,000 turkeys and side dishes between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 20th.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Looking back, 2017 was my very first Thanksgiving giveaway, and we reached 200 plus families in the Rockford community,” VanVleet said in a statement. “Here we are six years later, and we’re fortunate enough to extend our reach of supporting over 1,000 families. To the Hard Rock Casino Rockford, thank you for your generosity. I’m truly grateful. Being a blessing to others means the world to my family and me.”

“As we celebrate Hard Rock Casino Rockford’s first anniversary, we are proud to contribute to such a vibrant and giving community. It’s an honor to be a part of Fred’s longstanding holiday generosity to his hometown,” said Hard Rock Casino President Geno Iafrate. “In addition to Fred’s organization, teamwork, and sizable donation, Hard Rock contributed 350 turkeys and 1,000 meal bags to this year’s Thanksgiving giveaway. We’re excited the contribution will help make this year the largest turkey giveaway in the event’s history. Perhaps it’s fitting to say, “Hard Rock with an assist and Fred Van Vleet with a slam dunk!”