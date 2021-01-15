Fred VanVleet donates winter coats to Rockford elementary students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Toronto Raptor and Rockford native Fred VanVleet donated winter coats to elementary students on Friday.

Students at Welsh Elementary School, 2100 Huffman Blvd, filed into the gym one-by-one today and were able to choose the color of their new coat.

Assistant principal Tessa Hufalin said the gift offers more than warmth.

“This means so much to the school and this community and to every student here, and it just helps them feel really loved and important and that…someone really cares about them, wants to keep them warm in these really cold times,” she said.