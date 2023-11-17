ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — NBA star Fred VanVleet helped give some Rockford students the gift of literacy on Friday.

Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade at Lewis Lemon Elementary, at 1993 Mulberry Street, each received a copy of “The Adventures of Rob and Rocky,” written by Rockford firefighter and author Bo Chaney.

The books were purchased by the Fred VanVleet Family Foundation. VanVleet’s mother, Susan, helped deliver the books today.

“The Adventures of Rob and Rocky” is a coloring book that tells the story of Chaney’s sons, and what they want to be when they grow up.

“It’s about attainable careers for kids. We kind of what to lay out a path so they’ll know what they want to be, or have a chance to see some options that are not displayed through social media, or regular media,” Chaney said.

The students also took part in a coloring contest, with the winner receiving a $25 bank account from Midland Bank.