Fred VanVleet hosting 3rd Annual Turkey Drive in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and NBA Champion Fred VanVleet will be hosting his 3rd Annual Turkey Drive in Rockford on November 20th starting at 4:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Center.
Organizers say that 700 turkeys and various side dishes will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis to local families. Molina Healthcare is helping to provide the side dishes.
Other sponsors include City of Rockford, Folk Williams Financial Management, BMO Harris Center, Hard Rock Casino, Meijer and Tom Bouhdin.
VanVleet will be in attendance at the event.
“There is nothing more important than giving back to the community, especially this year with so many people in need,” said Fred VanVleet. “Being able to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families in my hometown is a real blessing.”
Social distancing measures will be enforced and masks will be required.
