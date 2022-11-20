ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local NBA star is making sure that families have a happy Thanksgiving.

Fred VanVleet has been giving back to his hometown for the past six years. The hometown hero said that being a blessing to others means the world to the VanVleet Family Foundation, so it was a slam dunk for the whole community when the Hard Rock Casino wanted to assist with more turkeys.

The foundation handed out a thousand turkeys and sides to go with them. Hard Rock contributed 350 of those turkeys and the meal bags this year. They were handed out at Auburn High School, where Vanvleet went to school.

The family said that this is their grassroots and they want to help lessen the load on families in the community. Darnell VanVleet, Fred’s brother, said that their giveaway started off in the back of a U-Haul, so seeing it grow to this point is amazing.

“We come from nothing,” VanVleet said. “We grew up in the community, we grew up over here, we have friends that didn’t have anything, we didn’t have anything sometimes. So for us, we’re humble people, and to be able to do this, it’s like something that we never dreamed of, but that’s what we want to keep doing. Keep giving back to the community.”