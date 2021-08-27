Fred VanVleet to give out free school supplies on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fred VanVleet will host a third annual “Giveback” Saturday at Auburn High School, handing out backpacks full of school supplies to local students.

The event will be held at the Auburn field house, at 5110 Auburn St, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Face masks will be required.

Rockford Public School students return to in-classroom learning next Thursday, September 2nd.

Prior to departing to play with the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet will sign autographs with each store purchase at his shop, at 328 E State St, on Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Customers can also sign up to win an autographed Raptors jersey.