ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — NBA star Fred VanVleet is known for his basketball prowess, but the Auburn High School alum may just as well be known for giving back to the Rockford community.

The VanVleet Family Foundation held its 8th annual turkey giveaway at Auburn High School. One thousand bags, each with a turkey and two sides, were distributed with the help of over 100 volunteers and a few local organizations.

“We have about 140 to 150 people here today helping, and a lot of them are area basketball players from the local high schools that come in and they help volunteer,” said Susan Danforth, VanVleet’s mother and president of the VanVleet Family Foundation.

“People are really suffering in our own community,” Danforth continued. “Whatever small part we can play in [helping] it is the best part of Thanksgiving to me.”

All 1000 turkeys were gone in under an hour.