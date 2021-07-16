Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers chain coming to Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Machesney Park announced that national restaurant chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is coming soon to the Rockford area.

In a Facebook post on July 14, Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson posed with the restaurant’s sign in front of the Lowe’s on Illinois Route 173. A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place next week.

Johnson first announced in 2019 that the chain would open in 2020, but building was postponed because of the pandemic.

Freddy’s is a fast-casual restaurant chain originating in Wichita, Kan. The menu includes steakburgers, hot dogs and a variety of frozen custard treats.

The restaurant chain has locations in more than 30 states across the country, including Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.