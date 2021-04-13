Fredrick Thomas found guilty of killing Rockford woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fredrick Thomas, 36, was found guilty Tuesday of the murder of Jennifer Lewis on September 11th, 2018.

Lewis, 36, was found in the 900 block of 10th Avenue in Rockford. Police say shortly after 8:00 a.m. they were called for a report of an unresponsive female. She was pronounced dead at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the Thomas and Lewis were in a relationship.

The Winnebago County Coroner found that Lewis was killed by blunt trauma to the body.