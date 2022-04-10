ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is still time for business hopefuls to get free advice on using their ideas to improve the stateline.

“Get Connected 815,” along with the City of Rockford, held another non-profit education session on Sunday. These focus on all areas of starting a non-profit; from compliance, organization, strategy and more. The rest will take place on the three Sundays after Easter.

While any kind of non-profit can take part, officials said that this will give a big boost to anti-violence efforts.