LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The new Tommy’s Express car wash in Loves Park will be offering free car washes this weekend.

According to the Tommy’s Express website, the new car wash will include the company’s wash process which has been developed over 50 years, using proprietary equipment and soaps.

Customers will have access to a membership app, member-only lanes, an easy-loading conveyer belt system, and a 130-foot “wide open wash tunnel” that creates an “enjoyable and non-claustrophobic wash experience.”

It is located at 6803 Forest Hills Road, behind Sonic Drive-in at the corner East Riverside Boulevard and Forest Hills Road.

The free car washes will be available this weekend, starting Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th.

Tommy’s Car Wash Systems operates 144 locations nationwide. The Loves Park location is the company’s 3rd in Illinois.