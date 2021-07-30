Free crayons, ice cream sandwiches at Belvidere YMCA’s ‘Y on the Fly’ event

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere YMCA and the Belvidere Park District partnered to offer a fun day in the sun on Friday.

Families gathered at the William Grady Pool, 916 W Lincoln Ave, as part of the “Y on the Fly” program, which offered contests, games and crafts.

The IDA Public Library gave away free boxes of crayons. The Belvidere Police Department handed out ice cream sandwiches.

“Our whole goal and the park’s along with us, is just to bring the community together, make sure that we can provide a fun and safe environment for families and kids in the community,” said Jen Jacky, the CEO of the Belvidere YMCA.

The next “Y on the Fly” event will be held August 7th at General Mills Park, where the YMCA will help Redemption Church give away back-to-school backpacks.