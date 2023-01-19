FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Free doorbell cameras are now available for residents of high-crime Freeport neighborhoods on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Freeport City Council said it had used data from the Freeport Police Department and its Shotspotter technology to identify a section of the city, bounded by Empire, South, Main Streets, Lincoln and Adams Avenue, where it said residential areas were in need of additional surveillance.

To be eligible to receive a free doorbell camera, the property owner would have to: provide documentation of their residency within the area boundaries; have Wi-Fi capabilities to ensure the camera functions properly; and agree to share data with police if a crime occurs within range of the camera.

The cameras will be available at the Freeport Police Department, at 320 W Exchange Street, beginning Friday.