ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will host free education sessions for non-profits, with a particular focus on preventing community violence.

There are five sessions in the coming months, focusing on all aspects of starting a non-profit. “Get Connected 815” will provide free childcare for those who register in advance.

While any kind of non-profit can take part, officials said that this will give a big boost to anti-violence efforts.

“If we can help expand and sustain the capacity of our smaller group efforts, those can really link arms and grow themselves and with each other, to make it more a likelihood that the work they’re trying to do in our community is going to be impactful,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic & Community Violence Prevention.

The first session is on April 3 at the Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St., followed by two more in April and two more in May. A full list can be found on the City of Rockford’s website.