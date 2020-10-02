Free flu shots at Winnebago County drive-thru clinics

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is encouraging residents to get a flu shot this year.

Officials are recommending that everyone 6-months and older get vaccinated.

The WCHD is hosting three free drive-thru vaccine clinics, the first to be held October 10th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds on West First Street in Pecatonica.

Shots are provided free of charge. Those 18-years-old or younger must have an accompanying parent or guardian. No appointments are needed.

WCHD Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics:

 Saturday, October 10: 10am – 2pm at Winnebago County Fairgrounds – 500 W. First Street, Pecatonica

 Saturday, October 17: 10am – 2pm at North Towne Mall, 3600 N. Main St. Rockford

 Saturday, October 24: 10am – 2pm at the Winnebago County Health Department, 555 North Court Street, Rockford

