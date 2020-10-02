Free flu shots at Winnebago County drive-thru clinics

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is encouraging residents to get a flu shot this year.

Officials are recommending that everyone 6-months and older get vaccinated.

The WCHD is hosting three free drive-thru vaccine clinics, the first to be held October 10th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds on West First Street in Pecatonica.

Shots are provided free of charge. Those 18-years-old or younger must have an accompanying parent or guardian. No appointments are needed.

WCHD Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics:
 Saturday, October 10: 10am – 2pm at Winnebago County Fairgrounds – 500 W. First Street, Pecatonica
 Saturday, October 17: 10am – 2pm at North Towne Mall, 3600 N. Main St. Rockford
 Saturday, October 24: 10am – 2pm at the Winnebago County Health Department, 555 North Court Street, Rockford

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories