CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A gas giveaway, sponsored by a Chicago businessman, caused gridlock around the city on Thursday.

Thousands lined up for a chance at $50 worth of free gas.

Willie Wilson, who has twice run for mayor, put up $200,000 to pay for the gas, and pumped some himself.

Ten gas stations took part in the giveaway. Police showed up at many intersections to help direct traffic.

For those stuck in traffic, there was frustration, but Wilson said he wouldn’t apologize for doing good.

“We did this without thinking of just one thing. People needed help. We just thought about this last week. I didn’t think about nothing like that,” Wilson said Thursday.

The $200,000 Wilson donated lasted about 3 and a half hours.

He said he intends to do the giveaway again at the end of the month, but with a lot more money and a little more planning.