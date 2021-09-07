Free GED program available to Boone County residents

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County community members looking to finish their high school graduation will have the option of taking the free GED course thanks to Goodwill.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois’ “Good Grads” program helps students prepare for and complete the GED through interactive learning and one-on-one training.

The program is open to students of all levels, and sessions run Mondays through Thursdays, through December 16th at the Belvidere Salvation Army, 422 S. Main Street.

To register call (815) 965-3795 or visit www.goodwillni.org/educational-programs.