Free gun locks being handed out in Machesney, Loves Park to combat violence

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local leaders are working to ensure that gun owners store their firearms properly.

Rockford Police have recovered more than 300 stolen firearms so far this year.

State Representative Dave Vella partnered up with the mayors of Machesney Park and Loves Park to give out 150 free gun locks.

Vella said that while gun violence is an issue in the community, this is one way to educate, and demonstrate, gun safety. He said that when people have guns in the home, but do not know how to properly handle or use them, is when firearms can be harmful.

“Gun safety is very important, ok, again, if you have a gun in the home and you don’t know how to use it, and you don’t know how to keep it safe, kids can get after it, a lot of bad things can happen,” Vella said. “I want to make sure that the guns are safely stored and locked away until they are needed, and I thought this was the best possible way to do it.”

The Loves Park Police Department will do a short class on gun locks and safety. The free gun lock event will take place on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Blvd.